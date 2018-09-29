The AP Top 25 Fared

No. 1 Alabama (5-0) beat Louisiana-Lafayette 56-14. Next: at Arkansas, Saturday.

No. 2 Georgia (5-0) beat Tennessee 38-12. Next: vs. Vanderbilt, Saturday.

No. 3 Clemson (5-0) beat Syracuse 27-23. Next: at Wake Forest, Saturday.

No. 4 Ohio State (4-0) at No. 9 Penn State. Next: vs. Indiana, Saturday.

No. 5 LSU (4-0) vs. Mississippi. Next: at Florida, Saturday.

No. 6 Oklahoma (5-0) beat Baylor 66-33. Next: vs. No. 18 Texas at Dallas, Saturday.

No. 7 Stanford (4-1) lost to No. 8 Notre Dame 38-17. Next: vs. Utah, Saturday.

No. 8 Notre Dame (5-0) beat No. 7 Stanford 38-17. Next: at Virginia Tech, Saturday.

No. 9 Penn State (4-0) vs. No. 4 Ohio State. Next: vs. No. 21 Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 13.

No. 10 Auburn (4-1) beat Southern Miss 24-13. Next: at No. 23 Mississippi State, Saturday.

No. 11 Washington (3-1) beat No. 20 BYU 35-7. Next: at UCLA, Saturday.

No. 12 West Virginia (4-0) beat No. 25 Texas Tech 42-34. Next: vs. Kansas, Saturday.

No. 13 UCF (4-0) beat Pittsburgh 45-14. Next: vs. SMU, Saturday.

No. 14 Michigan (4-1) beat Northwestern 20-17. Next: vs. Maryland, Saturday.

No. 15 Wisconsin (3-1) did not play. Next: vs. Nebraska. Next: Saturday.

No. 16 Miami (4-1) beat North Carolina 47-10, Thursday. Next: vs. Florida State, Saturday.

No. 17 Kentucky (5-0) beat South Carolina 24-10. Next: at Texas A&M, Saturday.

No. 18 Texas (4-1) beat Kansas State 19-14. Next: vs. No. 6 Oklahoma at Dallas, Saturday.

No. 19 Oregon (3-1) at No. 24 California. Next: vs. No. 11 Washington, Saturday, Oct. 13.

No. 20 BYU (3-2) lost to No. 11 Washington 35-7. Next: vs. Utah State, Saturday.

No. 21 Michigan State (3-1) beat Central Michigan 31-20. Next: vs. Northwestern, Saturday.

No. 22 Duke (4-1) lost to Virginia Tech 31-14. Next: at Georgia Tech, Saturday, Oct. 13.

No. 23 Mississippi State (3-2) lost to Florida 13-6. Next: vs. No. 10 Auburn, Saturday.

No. 24 Calforinia (3-0) vs. No. 19 Oregon. Next: at Arizona, Saturday.

No. 25 Texas Tech (3-2) lost to No. 12 West Virginia 42-34. Next: at TCU, Thursday, Oct. 11.

