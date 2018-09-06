Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

The Latest: 4 roll out new sports bet lines in New Jersey

September 6, 2018 7:16 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The Latest on New Jersey’s expanding sports betting market (all times local):

Caesars casino says it has received approval to launch online sports betting but has not yet actually done so.

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement said earlier Thursday afternoon that Caesars had launched its online sports betting operation.

A spokeswoman for Caesars Entertainment says the online launch is expected soon but could not give a firm time for it.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Caesars is one of four gambling companies that either started or announced plans for sports betting in New Jersey’s rapidly growing market on the day the National Football League season began.

___

6:25 p.m.

The Caesars and Tropicana casinos are joining New Jersey’s growing sports betting market, and FanDuel’s mobile betting app has gone live.

And William Hill US is expected to do so on Friday with its casino and racetrack partners.

The Tropicana announced Thursday it has reached a deal with William Hill Race & Sports Book to offer sports betting in the near future.

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

No timetable was given for the launch.

Hours later, the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement said Caesars began online and mobile sports betting, a surprising move for a casino that had not said anything about sports betting plans.

The FanDuel sports betting app also went live Thursday.

New Jersey gambling outlets took in $40.6 million in sports wagers in July, the first full month it was legal.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Media News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech