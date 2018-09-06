Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

The Latest: Amway founder Richard DeVos dies at age 92

September 6, 2018 5:04 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

ADA, Mich. (AP) — The Latest on the death of Amway co-founder and Orlando Magic owner Richard DeVos (all times local):

5 p.m.

Former President George W. Bush says he and his wife, Laura, are saddened by the death of Amway co-founder and Orlando Magic owner Richard DeVos.

Bush says Thursday in a statement that the 92-year-old DeVos “was one of the great entrepreneurs — and great Americans — of our time” and “used his business to empower others and advance the universal values of freedom, opportunity, compassion, and personal responsibility.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

A DeVos family spokesman says the billionaire philanthropist died Thursday at his Ada, Michigan, home due to complications from an infection. He started the direct-selling giant along with friend, Jay Van Andel, in 1959. DeVos served as Amway president until 1993.

The DeVos family bought the NBA’s Magic in 1991 for $70 million.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said DeVos “formed a deep bond with the city of Orlando.”

__

11:30 a.m.

Billionaire Richard DeVos, co-founder of direct-selling giant Amway and father-in-law of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, has died. He was 92.

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

Family spokesman Nick Wasmiller says DeVos died Thursday at his Ada, Michigan, home due to complications from an infection.

DeVos was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He started Amway along with friend, Jay Van Andel, in 1959. DeVos served as company president until 1993.

The DeVos family bought the NBA’s Orlando Magic in 1991.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech