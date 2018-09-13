The Latest: Colgate donates team meals after game canceled

The Latest on games impacted by Hurricane Florence. (all times local):

7:45 p.m.

Colgate football coach Dan Hunt was thinking about other people when the Raiders’ scheduled game at Furman was canceled because of Hurricane Florence.

“At the end of the day, you have to look at the big picture and that’s the safety of everyone involved,. And by that I mean the teams and families but also the allotment of resources used for the game that could be better used somewhere else.”

Colgate released its hotel rooms and donated the scheduled team meals.

“We immediately gave up our hotel rooms so that more rooms are now available to those coming inland,” Hunt said. “But we still bought the meals we were going to have and requested that the hotel serve those meals to the people who have been relocated, on us. We were going to have Chick-fil-A delivered to the airplane after the game, but have sent instructions that those meals be distributed wherever it could do the most good.”

___

5:55 p.m.

The National Women’s Soccer League semifinal between the North Carolina Courage and Chicago Red Stars has been moved from North Carolina to Portland, Oregon, because of Hurricane Florence.

Orginally set for Sunday, the game will be played Tuesday night at Providence Park.

In the other semifinal, Seattle is at Portland on Saturday.

___

10:15 a.m.

The kickoff for Middle Tennessee’s game at No. 3 Georgia on Saturday has been moved to noon because of concerns about the impact of Hurricane Florence.

The game had been scheduled for a 7:15 p.m. kickoff.

Georgia announced the decision to move the kickoff time after “extensive evaluation involving the uncertainty of weather conditions on the East Coast, and consideration of all constituencies involved including fans, support staff, and law enforcement.”

There is no rain in the forecast for Saturday. Athens, in northeast Georgia, could be affected by outer bands of the storm on Sunday.

The game will be televised on ESPN News, instead of ESPN2.

____

9:50 a.m.

Presbyterian has cancelled its football game with Stetson on Saturday because of the approach of Hurricane Florence.

The FCS school was to play at home in Clinton, South Carolina. Presbyterian then shifted the game to the opponents’ home field in Florida. But Presbyterian athletic director Danny Sterling says it became clear travelling out of state was not safe for the team or fans.

Florence has altered the schedules of many programs the last two days, cancelling games involving No. 13 Virginia Tech, North Carolina State, North Carolina and South Carolina.

___

