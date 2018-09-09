Listen Live Sports

The Top Twenty Five

September 9, 2018 1:59 pm
 
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 8, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Alabama (54) 2-0 1517 1
2. Clemson (6) 2-0 1430 2
3. Georgia 2-0 1407 3
4. Ohio St. 2-0 1288 4
5. Oklahoma 2-0 1263 6
6. Wisconsin (1) 2-0 1227 5
7. Auburn 2-0 1224 7
8. Notre Dame 2-0 1022 8
9. Stanford 2-0 992 10
10. Washington 1-1 884 9
11. Penn St. 2-0 836 13
12. LSU 2-0 830 11
13. Virginia Tech 2-0 794 12
14. West Virginia 2-0 793 14
15. TCU 2-0 678 16
16. Mississippi St. 2-0 654 18
17. Boise St. 2-0 500 20
18. UCF 2-0 494 19
19. Michigan 1-1 385 21
20. Oregon 2-0 301 23
21. Miami 1-1 299 22
22. Southern Cal 1-1 250 17
23. Arizona St. 2-0 139
24. Oklahoma St. 2-0 119
25. Michigan St. 1-1 104 15

Others receiving votes: Utah 92, Texas A&M 90, Boston College 45, Houston 32, Maryland 30, Colorado 25, Iowa 23, Kentucky 19, Duke 10, NC State 9, Mississippi 5, Hawaii 5, Washington St. 4, South Florida 3, South Carolina 2, Florida St. 1.

