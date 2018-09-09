The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 8, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Alabama (54)
|2-0
|1517
|1
|2. Clemson (6)
|2-0
|1430
|2
|3. Georgia
|2-0
|1407
|3
|4. Ohio St.
|2-0
|1288
|4
|5. Oklahoma
|2-0
|1263
|6
|6. Wisconsin (1)
|2-0
|1227
|5
|7. Auburn
|2-0
|1224
|7
|8. Notre Dame
|2-0
|1022
|8
|9. Stanford
|2-0
|992
|10
|10. Washington
|1-1
|884
|9
|11. Penn St.
|2-0
|836
|13
|12. LSU
|2-0
|830
|11
|13. Virginia Tech
|2-0
|794
|12
|14. West Virginia
|2-0
|793
|14
|15. TCU
|2-0
|678
|16
|16. Mississippi St.
|2-0
|654
|18
|17. Boise St.
|2-0
|500
|20
|18. UCF
|2-0
|494
|19
|19. Michigan
|1-1
|385
|21
|20. Oregon
|2-0
|301
|23
|21. Miami
|1-1
|299
|22
|22. Southern Cal
|1-1
|250
|17
|23. Arizona St.
|2-0
|139
|–
|24. Oklahoma St.
|2-0
|119
|–
|25. Michigan St.
|1-1
|104
|15
Others receiving votes: Utah 92, Texas A&M 90, Boston College 45, Houston 32, Maryland 30, Colorado 25, Iowa 23, Kentucky 19, Duke 10, NC State 9, Mississippi 5, Hawaii 5, Washington St. 4, South Florida 3, South Carolina 2, Florida St. 1.
