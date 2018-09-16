Listen Live Sports

Thiem beats De Minaur to give Austria 3-1 win over Australia

September 16, 2018 8:24 am
 
GRAZ, Austria (AP) — Dominic Thiem overcame a spirited fightback by Alex de Minaur to give Austria an insurmountable 3-1 lead over Australia in a Davis Cup World Group playoff on Sunday.

The eighth-ranked Austrian won 6-4, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 but had to come back twice from a break down in the fourth set.

Thiem and Dennis Novak won the singles on Friday to give the hosts a 2-0 lead, but Australia captain Lleyton Hewitt teamed with John Peers to win the doubles rubber the following day and keep the tie open.

The result means that Austria, which last played in the World Group in 2013, will be seeded for the 24-team qualifying round of the revamped Davis Cup in February.

