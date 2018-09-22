Listen Live Sports

Thiem to play Klizan in St. Petersburg final

September 22, 2018 12:10 pm
 
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Martin Klizan’s perfect record in ATP finals will be tested by top-seeded Dominic Thiem in the St. Petersburg Open decider.

Klizan is 6-0 in finals, including a win in St. Petersburg six years ago, and the Slovak is coming off a victory at the Austrian Open last month.

Klizan ended Stan Wawrinka’s latest bid on Saturday for a first title since his return from a knee injury. Klizan bounced back from losing the first set of their semifinal to beat Wawrinka 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Thiem defeated Roberto Bautista Agut, the big-hitting Austrian firing in 15 aces on his way to reaching his fifth final of the season.

Thiem is 10-7 in career finals and 2-2 this season, most recently losing the Roland Garros final to Rafael Nadal.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

