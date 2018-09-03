This Date In Baseball

Sept. 4

1916 — Longtime pitching rivals Christy Mathewson and Mordecai Brown closed their careers, by special arrangement, in the same game.

1923 — Sam Jones of the New York Yankees pitched a 2-0 no-hitter against Philadelphia Athletics without striking out a batter. New York’s Babe Ruth had the only strikeout of the game.

1927 — Lloyd and Paul Waner became the first brothers to hit home runs in the same game, leading Pittsburgh to an 8-4 win over Cincinnati. Both homers came off Dolf Luque in the fifth inning. Both were bounce home runs — allowed until 1931 — that would now be ground-rule doubles.

1928 — The Boston Braves started a grueling string in which they played nine straight doubleheaders, a major league record.

1941 — The New York Yankees clinched the pennant on the earliest date in baseball history with a 6-3 victory over Boston.

1966 — Los Angeles became the first team in major league history to draw more than 2 million at home and on the road when the Dodgers beat the Reds 8-6 before 18,670 fans in Cincinnati.

1985 — Gary Carter became the 11th major leaguer to hit five home runs in two games. He hit two solo home runs to lead the New York Mets past San Diego 9-2 after smashing three homers the night before.

1993 — One-handed Jim Abbott threw the New York Yankees’ first no-hitter in 10 years, a 4-0 victory over the Cleveland Indians.

1995 — Robin Ventura became the eighth player in major league history — and the first in 25 years — to hit two grand slams in one game, powering the Chicago White Sox past Texas 14-3.

1998 — The New York Yankees reached 100 wins on the earliest date in major league history — five days before the 1906 Chicago Cubs and 1954 Cleveland Indians — with an 11-6 victory over the Chicago White Sox. The ’06 Cubs set the major league record for fewest games to reach 100 victories (132).

2002 — The Oakland Athletics set an AL record by winning their 20th straight game. They somehow blew an 11-run lead before pinch-hitter Scott Hatteberg homered in the bottom of the ninth inning to beat Kansas City 12-11.

2013 — David Ortiz hit two of Boston’s eight homers and also doubled for his 2,000th career hit to lead the Red Sox to a 20-4 romp over the Detroit Tigers.

2017 — J.D. Martinez tied a major league record by hitting four home runs and the Arizona Diamondbacks routed the Los Angeles Dodgers 13-0 for their 11th straight victory. Martinez became the 18th player in major league history to hit four homers in a game, and the 16th in the modern era.

Today’s birthdays: Aaron Slegers, 26; Cody Martin, 29; Andrelton Simmons, 29; Adam Duvall, 30; Pat Neshek, 38; Mike Piazza, 50.

