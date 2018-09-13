Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Abingdon 21, Christiansburg 0
Auburn 27, Eastern Montgomery 0
Bell Multicultural, D.C. 14, Falls Church 12
Blacksburg 49, Richlands 17
Broad Run 21, John Champe 13
Broadway 44, William Monroe 6
Brookville 35, Harrisonburg 7
Cave Spring 48, Alleghany 19
Centreville 45, Forest Park 14
Chilhowie 39, George Wythe-Wytheville 0
Clarke County 49, Waynesboro 7
East Rockingham 28, Riverheads 0
Eastern View 45, Brentsville 0
Eastern, D.C. 37, Wakefield 20
Fort Chiswell 20, Floyd County 15
Franklin County 41, Hidden Valley 7
Galax 42, Rural Retreat 0
Gar-Field 27, Osbourn 6
Giles 12, Narrows 7
Handley 35, Skyline 0
Hayfield 27, Fairfax 14
Heritage (Leesburg) 53, Washington, W.Va. 0
Holston 32, Castlewood 6
Hurley 16, River View, W.Va. 6
James River-Buchanan 39, Covington 28
James Robinson 45, T.C. Williams 12
James Wood 27, Warren County 14
John Battle 28, Lebanon 0
Justice 42, Lee-Springfield 35
Kettle Run 41, Culpeper 0
Liberty-Bealeton 54, Chancellor 31
Lord Botetourt 66, Rockbridge County 6
Luray 52, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 0
Mount Vernon 54, Washington-Lee 10
North Cross 26, Fredericksburg Christian 9
Northside 35, Salem 27
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 52, Twin Springs 24
Pendleton County, W.Va. 32, Bath County 9
Potomac Falls 27, Langley 16
Rustburg 54, Altavista 13
South Lakes 35, Dominion 7
Spotswood 35, Monticello 14
Stone Bridge 49, James Madison 21
Tunstall 49, Chatham 20
Twin Valley 52, Northwood 30
Virginia High 41, Central Wise 27
W.T. Woodson 42, Yorktown 20
West Potomac 35, Chantilly 24
Westfield 31, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 13
William Byrd 41, Martinsville 6
Woodbridge 34, Battlefield 7
___
