The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Thursday’s Scores

September 13, 2018 11:13 pm
 
PREP FOOTBALL=

Catoctin 28, Oakland Southern 27

Chopticon 33, Thomas Stone 27, OT

Elkton 50, Rising Sun 33

Fort Hill 62, Reginald Lewis 12

Francis Scott Key 27, Patterson Mill 7

Huntingtown 15, Calvert 0

Lackey 49, Great Mills 14

Liberty 38, Williamsport 20

McDonough 20, Leonardtown 14

Mountain Ridge 47, Allegany 24

North Point 34, Patuxent 8

Northern Garrett 32, Clear Spring 6

Quince Orchard 55, Clarksburg 14

Sherwood 30, Albert Einstein 0

St. Charles 12, Westlake 6

Wicomico 38, Col. Richardson 10

Woodlawn 16, New Town 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

