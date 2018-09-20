Thursday’s Sports Transactions

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Named Kevin Babusiak vice president of partnership activation and strategy.
FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed RHP Landon Holifield.
ST. PAUL SAINTS — Traded INF Trevor Sealey to Cleburne to complete and earlier trade.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Named Elton Brand general manager.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
DETROIT LIONS — Signed OL Jamil Demby to the practice squad. Released WR Keon Hatcher from the practice squad.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed WR Corey Coleman to the practice squad. Released of RB Kenneth Farrow from the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended Montreal F Max Domi for the remainder of the NHL preseason after punching Florida D Aaron Ekblad during a Sept. 19 exhibition game.
|LACROSSE
|National Lacrosse League
BUFFALO BANDITS — Reassigned coach Troy Cordingley to assistant general manager/director of scouting. Named Rich Kilgour and John Tavares head coaches and Rusty Kruger assistant coach.
NASCAR — Promoted Steve Phelps to president, effective Oct. 1.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
MIAMI FC — Named Jurgen Mainka chief business officer.
UCLA — Announced the retirement of women’s gymnastics coach Valorie Kondos Field after the 2019 spring semester.
