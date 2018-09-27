Thursday’s Sports Transactions

|BASEBALL
|American Association
SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Released RHP John Straka.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Exercised their fourth-year team options on G Dejounte Murray and C Jakob Poeltl and third-year option on G Derrick White for the 2019-20 season.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed S Eric Reid to a one-year contract.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Released WR Freddie Martino.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Released WR Rishard Matthews.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended St. Louis D Robert Bortuzzo for the final two preseason games and the first regular-season game for elbowing the head of Washington D Michal Kempny.
BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned G Scott Wedgewood; D Will Borgen and Taylor Fedun; and Fs Rasmus Asplund and Victor Olofsson to Rochester (AHL).
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Signed D Michal Cajkovsky to a one-year, two-way contract.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Agreed to terms with D Brandon Davidson on a one-year contract.
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed F Mark Letestu to a one-year, two-way contract and assigned him to Cleveland (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Assigned D John Nyberg to Texas (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned C Axel Holmstrom and LW Chris Terry to Grand Rapids (AHL). Assigned G Kaden Fulcher to Toledo (ECHL). Released Fs Colin Campbell, Carter Camper, Turner Elson, Matthew Ford, Dominik Shine and Trevor Yates; and D Marcus Crawford, Trevor Hamilton and Mackenze Stewart from their tryout contracts.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned Fs Boko Imama, Drake Rymsha and Sheldon Rempal to Ontario (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned Fs Gabriel Fontaine, Tim Gettinger and Ryan Gropp; and D John Gilmour to Hartford (AHL). Released RW Bobby Butler from his professional tryout agreement and F Drew Melanson from his amateur tryout agreement.
SAN DIEGO GULLS — Signed D Simon Benoit to a one-year contract.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
MLS — Fined Montreal M Ignacio Piatti an undisclosed amount for simulation/embellishment in a Sept. 22 match against New York City FC. Fined Chicago M-D Raheem Edwards an undisclosed amount for his role in instigating and escalating a mass confrontation incident in a Sept. 22 match against New England.
NTRA — Announced Bill Thomason was elected Chair of the NTRA Board of Directors.
EAST CAROLINA — Signed baseball coach Cliff Godwin to a one-year contract extension through the 2023 season.
GUILFORD — Named Kim Kleimeier women’s tennis coach.
ST. JOHN’S — Named Mike Cragg director of athletics.
STOCKTON — Named Richard Ziegler women’s assistant basketball coach.
