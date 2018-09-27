Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American Association

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Released RHP John Straka.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Exercised their fourth-year team options on G Dejounte Murray and C Jakob Poeltl and third-year option on G Derrick White for the 2019-20 season.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed S Eric Reid to a one-year contract.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Released WR Freddie Martino.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Released WR Rishard Matthews.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended St. Louis D Robert Bortuzzo for the final two preseason games and the first regular-season game for elbowing the head of Washington D Michal Kempny.

BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned G Scott Wedgewood; D Will Borgen and Taylor Fedun; and Fs Rasmus Asplund and Victor Olofsson to Rochester (AHL).

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Signed D Michal Cajkovsky to a one-year, two-way contract.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Agreed to terms with D Brandon Davidson on a one-year contract.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed F Mark Letestu to a one-year, two-way contract and assigned him to Cleveland (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Assigned D John Nyberg to Texas (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned C Axel Holmstrom and LW Chris Terry to Grand Rapids (AHL). Assigned G Kaden Fulcher to Toledo (ECHL). Released Fs Colin Campbell, Carter Camper, Turner Elson, Matthew Ford, Dominik Shine and Trevor Yates; and D Marcus Crawford, Trevor Hamilton and Mackenze Stewart from their tryout contracts.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned Fs Boko Imama, Drake Rymsha and Sheldon Rempal to Ontario (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned Fs Gabriel Fontaine, Tim Gettinger and Ryan Gropp; and D John Gilmour to Hartford (AHL). Released RW Bobby Butler from his professional tryout agreement and F Drew Melanson from his amateur tryout agreement.

American Hockey League

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Signed D Simon Benoit to a one-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined Montreal M Ignacio Piatti an undisclosed amount for simulation/embellishment in a Sept. 22 match against New York City FC. Fined Chicago M-D Raheem Edwards an undisclosed amount for his role in instigating and escalating a mass confrontation incident in a Sept. 22 match against New England.

THOROUGHBRED RACING

NTRA — Announced Bill Thomason was elected Chair of the NTRA Board of Directors.

COLLEGE

EAST CAROLINA — Signed baseball coach Cliff Godwin to a one-year contract extension through the 2023 season.

GUILFORD — Named Kim Kleimeier women’s tennis coach.

ST. JOHN’S — Named Mike Cragg director of athletics.

STOCKTON — Named Richard Ziegler women’s assistant basketball coach.

