Tigers 11, Royals 8

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Merrifield dh 5 2 3 0 0 1 .303 Mondesi ss 5 1 2 1 0 1 .290 Dozier 1b 5 2 1 2 0 2 .236 Perez c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .232 Bonifacio rf 5 1 1 3 0 1 .234 Herrera 2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .228 Escobar 3b 4 1 3 0 0 0 .224 Goodwin lf 4 1 1 2 0 2 .243 Phillips cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .189 Totals 41 8 12 8 0 9

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Jones cf 4 2 2 0 1 0 .213 Stewart lf 4 2 2 6 1 0 .256 Castellanos rf 4 2 2 1 1 0 .299 Martinez dh 5 1 2 1 0 0 .249 Adduci 1b 5 1 0 0 0 2 .265 Rodriguez 3b 5 0 3 0 0 0 .217 Greiner c 1 0 1 2 2 0 .233 1-Reyes pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .232 McCann c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .215 Lugo 2b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .194 Kozma ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .189 Totals 37 11 14 11 5 3

Kansas City 320 200 001— 8 12 1 Detroit 450 000 20x—11 14 2

1-ran for Greiner in the 7th.

E_Herrera (1), Adduci (7), Rodriguez (10). LOB_Kansas City 7, Detroit 8. 2B_Merrifield (41), Herrera (13), Escobar (22), Martinez 2 (21), Rodriguez (7), Kozma (3). 3B_Castellanos (5). HR_Bonifacio (4), off Boyd; Goodwin (5), off Boyd; Dozier (10), off Reininger; Mondesi (11), off Greene; Stewart (1), off Lopez; Castellanos (22), off Lopez; Stewart (2), off Lopez. RBIs_Mondesi (31), Dozier 2 (32), Bonifacio 3 (23), Goodwin 2 (20), Stewart 6 (7), Castellanos (83), Martinez (54), Greiner 2 (12), Kozma (7). SB_Merrifield (37), Dozier (2). SF_Greiner.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 4 (Perez, Herrera, Escobar, Phillips); Detroit 4 (Castellanos 2, Lugo, Kozma). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 10; Detroit 5 for 12.

Runners moved up_Adduci, Lugo. GIDP_Lugo.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Mondesi, Herrera, Dozier).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lopez, L, 2-5 1 8 7 7 0 0 30 5.03 Sparkman 4 4 2 2 1 1 55 4.86 Lively 1 0 0 0 1 0 18 6.49 Maurer 1 1 2 0 3 1 35 7.71 Peralta 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 3.99 Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Boyd 1 1-3 6 5 2 0 1 54 4.16 Reininger, W, 1-0 2 1-3 3 2 2 0 2 36 6.63 Farmer 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 16 4.34 Alcantara, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.25 Wilson, H, 13 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 3.49 Jimenez 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 4.13 Greene 1 1 1 1 0 1 24 5.14

Lopez pitched to 3 batters in the 2nd.

Inherited runners-scored_Reininger 2-0. HBP_Greene (Perez). WP_Greene.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:12. A_20,282 (41,297).

