Tigers 4, Cardinals 3

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Carpenter 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .272 Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .303 O’Neill rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .245 Ozuna lf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .278 Garcia lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .077 DeJong ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .228 Munoz 2b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .281 Bader cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .274 Wisdom 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .194 Pena c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .200 a-Adams ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .249 Kelly c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .080 Totals 31 3 4 3 1 14

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Candelario 3b 3 1 1 1 2 1 .230 Adduci 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .298 Castellanos rf 3 0 1 0 2 0 .293 Martinez dh 2 0 0 1 1 0 .249 Goodrum ss 2 0 0 0 2 1 .236 Mahtook lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .213 Greiner c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .240 Lugo 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .278 Reyes cf 4 2 2 0 0 0 .241 Totals 29 4 6 2 8 7

St. Louis 000 000 012—3 4 2 Detroit 200 100 001—4 6 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-lined out for Pena in the 8th.

E_Carpenter (14), Wisdom (2). LOB_St. Louis 2, Detroit 10. 2B_Munoz (15). HR_DeJong (17), off Boyd; Ozuna (21), off Greene. RBIs_Ozuna 2 (75), DeJong (52), Candelario (51), Martinez (52). SF_Martinez. S_Adduci.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 1 (Bader); Detroit 3 (Adduci 2, Mahtook). RISP_St. Louis 0 for 1; Detroit 0 for 5.

GIDP_Lugo, Reyes.

DP_St. Louis 2 (Carpenter, DeJong, Poncedeleon), (Wisdom, Munoz, Carpenter); Detroit 1 (Goodrum, Lugo).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Flaherty 5 4 3 3 4 6 92 2.92 Poncedeleon 2 1 0 0 1 1 27 2.67 Cecil 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 14 6.59 Brebbia 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.64 Norris, L, 3-5 1-3 0 1 0 2 0 15 3.58 Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Boyd 7 2 1 1 1 11 98 4.11 Wilson, H, 12 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 3.58 Stumpf, H, 11 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 5.29 Greene, W, 4-6, BS, 6-34 1 2 2 2 0 2 23 4.87

Boyd pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Brebbia 2-0, Wilson 1-0, Stumpf 1-0. WP_Flaherty 2, Norris.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_2:56. A_30,268 (41,297).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.