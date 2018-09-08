Tigers 4, Cardinals 3

|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Carpenter 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.303
|O’Neill rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.245
|Ozuna lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.278
|Garcia lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.077
|DeJong ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.228
|Munoz 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.281
|Bader cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|Wisdom 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|Pena c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|a-Adams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Kelly c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.080
|Totals
|31
|3
|4
|3
|1
|14
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Candelario 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.230
|Adduci 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.298
|Castellanos rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.293
|Martinez dh
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.249
|Goodrum ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.236
|Mahtook lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.213
|Greiner c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.240
|Lugo 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Reyes cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Totals
|29
|4
|6
|2
|8
|7
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|012—3
|4
|2
|Detroit
|200
|100
|001—4
|6
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-lined out for Pena in the 8th.
E_Carpenter (14), Wisdom (2). LOB_St. Louis 2, Detroit 10. 2B_Munoz (15). HR_DeJong (17), off Boyd; Ozuna (21), off Greene. RBIs_Ozuna 2 (75), DeJong (52), Candelario (51), Martinez (52). SF_Martinez. S_Adduci.
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 1 (Bader); Detroit 3 (Adduci 2, Mahtook). RISP_St. Louis 0 for 1; Detroit 0 for 5.
GIDP_Lugo, Reyes.
DP_St. Louis 2 (Carpenter, DeJong, Poncedeleon), (Wisdom, Munoz, Carpenter); Detroit 1 (Goodrum, Lugo).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flaherty
|5
|4
|3
|3
|4
|6
|92
|2.92
|Poncedeleon
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|2.67
|Cecil
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|6.59
|Brebbia
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.64
|Norris, L, 3-5
|1-3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|15
|3.58
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Boyd
|7
|2
|1
|1
|1
|11
|98
|4.11
|Wilson, H, 12
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|3.58
|Stumpf, H, 11
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5.29
|Greene, W, 4-6, BS, 6-34
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|23
|4.87
Boyd pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Brebbia 2-0, Wilson 1-0, Stumpf 1-0. WP_Flaherty 2, Norris.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Tony Randazzo.
T_2:56. A_30,268 (41,297).
