Tigers 5, Cardinals 3

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Carpenter 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .272 Munoz rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .279 Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .306 Ozuna lf 4 2 2 2 0 1 .279 DeJong ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .228 Wisdom 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .214 Bader cf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .276 Wong 2b 2 1 1 0 1 0 .246 Pena c 2 0 0 1 0 2 .203 Totals 31 3 6 3 1 12

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Candelario 3b 5 2 3 2 0 2 .229 Goodrum 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .237 Castellanos rf 3 0 1 2 1 0 .292 Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Mahtook lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .218 McCann c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .220 Rodriguez ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .217 Lugo 2b 3 0 0 1 1 2 .313 Reyes cf 3 2 2 0 0 0 .235 Totals 32 5 8 5 4 10

St. Louis 010 110 000—3 6 1 Detroit 010 020 002—5 8 0

One out when winning run scored.

E_Leone (1). LOB_St. Louis 5, Detroit 7. 2B_Wong (16), Rodriguez (5). HR_Ozuna (19), off Norris; Ozuna (20), off Norris; Candelario (18), off Hicks. RBIs_Ozuna 2 (73), Pena (8), Candelario 2 (50), Castellanos 2 (78), Lugo (4). SB_Bader (14), Reyes (9). SF_Pena. S_Wong, Reyes.

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 3 (Carpenter, Martinez, Wisdom); Detroit 4 (Martinez 3, Reyes). RISP_St. Louis 0 for 5; Detroit 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Castellanos, Lugo. GIDP_Martinez.

DP_St. Louis 1 (DeJong, Wong, Carpenter).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gomber 6 6 3 3 3 6 95 2.93 Leone 1 0 0 0 1 2 15 4.26 Hicks, L, 3-4 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 2 18 3.21 Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Norris 5 4 3 3 1 7 90 5.47 VerHagen 1 1 0 0 0 2 21 4.86 Stumpf 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 5.35 Jimenez 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 4.42 Greene, W, 3-6 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 4.63

VerHagen pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Gomber pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Leone 1-0, Stumpf 1-0. HBP_VerHagen (DeJong). PB_McCann (5).

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Bill Welke.

T_2:51. A_21,268 (41,297).

