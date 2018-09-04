Tigers 8, White Sox 3

Detroit Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Cndlrio 3b 4 0 0 0 Ti.Andr ss 4 0 2 0 Adduci 1b 5 0 1 1 Rondon 3b 4 0 1 0 Cstllns rf 5 0 0 0 W.Cstll dh 4 0 0 0 V.Mrtin dh 5 1 2 0 Dvidson 1b 3 1 1 0 V.Reyes pr-dh 0 0 0 0 K.Smith c 3 1 1 0 Goodrum ss 4 3 2 0 Narvaez ph-c 1 0 0 0 Mahtook lf 3 2 2 2 Moncada 2b 4 1 1 1 Greiner c 4 1 2 3 LaMarre lf 3 0 1 0 J.Jones cf 3 0 0 0 Dlmnico ph 1 0 0 0 D.Lugo 2b 4 1 2 2 Engel cf 4 0 1 0 Cordell rf 3 0 0 1 Totals 37 8 11 8 Totals 34 3 8 2

Detroit 051 000 020—8 Chicago 000 300 000—3

E_K.Smith (2), Engel (7), Liriano (1). LOB_Detroit 6, Chicago 6. 2B_Greiner (6), D.Lugo (2), LaMarre (9). HR_Mahtook (6). SB_Goodrum (11), Mahtook (3). SF_Cordell (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Detroit Liriano W,4-9 5 7 3 2 1 5 Baez H,1 2 1 0 0 0 0 Jimenez 1 0 0 0 0 2 Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 1 Chicago Giolito L,10-10 1 1-3 4 5 4 2 3 Santiago 2 2-3 1 1 0 1 3 Gomez 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 5 Bummer 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2 Burr 1 2 1 1 0 2 Vieira 1 2 0 0 0 1

Bummer pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

HBP_by Gomez (Jones). WP_Liriano.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_3:26. A_13,012 (40,615).

