Titans-Jaguars Stats

Tennessee 3 0 3 3—9 Jacksonville 0 3 0 3—6 First Quarter

Ten_FG Succop 39, 4:59.

Second Quarter

Jac_FG Lambo 46, 8:54.

Third Quarter

Ten_FG Succop 36, 10:01.

Fourth Quarter

Jac_FG Lambo 38, 10:48.

Advertisement

Ten_FG Succop 28, 4:06.

A_64,015.

___

Ten Jac First downs 15 12 Total Net Yards 233 232 Rushes-yards 35-150 19-87 Passing 83 145 Punt Returns 4-26 2-11 Kickoff Returns 0-0 1-25 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 13-21-0 21-34-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 3-25 3-10 Punts 6-46.7 6-45.5 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-1 Penalties-Yards 4-30 8-75 Time of Possession 32:47 27:13

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Tennessee, Henry 18-57, Mariota 7-51, D.Lewis 9-26, Sharpe 1-16. Jacksonville, Yeldon 7-44, Bortles 5-27, Grant 6-11, Wilds 1-5.

PASSING_Tennessee, Gabbert 1-3-0-8, Mariota 12-18-0-100. Jacksonville, Bortles 21-34-0-155.

RECEIVING_Tennessee, Taylor 4-30, D.Lewis 3-14, Cor.Davis 2-34, Stocker 1-11, J.Smith 1-9, Jennings 1-7, Matthews 1-3. Jacksonville, Yeldon 6-46, Cole 5-40, Westbrook 3-31, Seferian-Jenkins 3-18, Moncrief 2-16, Bohanon 1-5, Grant 1-(minus 1).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tennessee, Succop 48.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.