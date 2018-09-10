Listen Live Sports

Titans’ Pro Bowl tight end Delanie Walker on injured reserve

September 10, 2018 2:45 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Three-time Pro Bowl tight end Delanie Walker has been placed on injured reserve after the Tennessee Titans’ season opener.

The Titans announced the move Monday before coach Mike Vrabel’s news conference. Tennessee signed tight end MyCole Pruitt off Houston’s practice squad.

Walker was hurt with 3:33 left in the Titans’ 27-20 loss in Miami when Dolphins safety T.J. McDonald tackled him at the end of a 15-yard reception. Walker was carted off after having his right ankle wrapped in an air cast.

No tight end has had more catches than Walker’s 356 receptions between 2013 and 2017. Walker, 34, signed an extension through 2020 in training camp . He was the Pro Bowl MVP in January and has been quarterback Marcus Mariota’s favorite target the past three seasons.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

