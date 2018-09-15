Listen Live Sports

Titans sign offensive tackle Tyler Marz from practice squad

September 15, 2018 2:38 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have signed offensive tackle Tyler Marz from their practice squad and have waived cornerback Kenneth Durden.

Marz (pronounced MARE-its) was on the Los Angeles Chargers’ active roster for six weeks last season but didn’t appear in a game. The 6-foot-7, 316-pound Marz originally signed with the Titans in 2016 as an undrafted free agent from Wisconsin, where he made 40 consecutive starts at left tackle.

The Titans will be without their usual starting offensive tackles for Sunday’s game with the Houston Texans. Left tackle Taylor Lewan didn’t practice this week after sustaining a concussion in a season-opening 27-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins . Right tackle Jack Conklin is still recovering from anterior cruciate ligament surgery on his left knee in January.

