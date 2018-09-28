Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tokyo Olympic organizers conduct security tests with police

September 28, 2018 6:34 am
 
1 min read
Share       

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo Olympic organizers conducted a series of drills with the metropolitan police department on Friday with the aim of boosting security for the 2020 Games.

The drills included removing an explosive package and subduing a knife-wielding intruder who attempted to breach security. Officials also tested facial recognition technology.

“Last year, we conducted tests to compare the effectiveness and speed of using the facial recognition technology and visual inspection,” said Tsuyoshi Iwashita, the executive director of security for the games. “In this drill, we were able to verify the technology.”

The system is expected to effectively eliminate entry with forged IDs, reduce congestion at accredited waiting lines and reduce athletes’ stress in hot weather.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

While Tokyo is considered one of the safest cities in the world, the Japanese capital has had its share of incidents over the years.

In 1995, a Japanese doomsday cult released sarin gas on the Tokyo subway, killing 13 people and sowing panic during the morning commute. The attack woke up a relatively safe country to the risk of urban terrorism.

In 2008, a man drove a truck into an intersection in Akihabara and plowed into a crowd. He then got out of the truck and stabbed people at random. Seven people were killed in the attack.

Officials are also concerned about natural disasters during the games like typhoons and earthquakes.

This month, the strongest typhoon in 25 years hit the western part of the country, killing 11. A few days later, 41 people were killed by a powerful earthquake on the northern island of Hokkaido.

___

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Department of Transportation (DOT)...
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors carve concrete slab as part of SF Fleet Week

Today in History

1998: House begins Clinton impeachment inquiry