Top 25 Schedule

All Times EDT Saturday

No. 1 Alabama at Mississippi, 7 p.m.

No. 2 Clemson vs. Georgia Southern, Noon

No. 3 Georgia vs. Middle Tennessee, Noon

No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 15 TCU at Arlington, Texas, 8 p.m.

No. 5 Oklahoma at Iowa State, Noon

No. 6 Wisconsin vs. BYU, 3:30 p.m.

No. 7 Auburn vs. No. 12 LSU, 3:30 p.m.

No. 8 Notre Dame vs. Vanderbilt, 2:30 p.m.

No. 9 Stanford vs. UC Davis, 2 p.m.

No. 10 Washington at Utah, 10 p.m.

No. 11 Penn State vs. Kent State, Noon

No. 13 Virginia Tech vs. East Carolina, cancelled, hurricane

No. 14 West Virginia at NC State, cancelled hurricane

No. 16 Mississippi State vs. Louisiana-Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.

No. 17 Boise State at No. 24 Oklahoma State, 3:30 p.m.

No. 18 UCF at North Carolina, cancelled hurricane

No. 19 Michigan vs. SMU, 3:30 p.m.

No. 20 Oregon vs. San Jose State, 5 p.m.

No. 21 Miami at Toledo, Noon

No. 22 Southern Cal at Texas, 8 p.m.

No. 23 Arizona State at San Diego State, 10:30 p.m.

