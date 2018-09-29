Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Top-ranked NDSU holds off No. 3 SDSU 21-17

September 29, 2018 6:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Easton Stick threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score and North Dakota State, the top-ranked team in the FCS coaches’ poll, rallied for a 21-17 victory over third-ranked South Dakota State in the Missouri Valley Football Conference opener for both teams on Saturday.

Stick connected with Ben Ellefson for a 17-yard score and hooked up with Darrius Shepherd for a 41-yard TD in the second quarter to give the Bison (4-0) a 14-7 halftime lead.

The Jackrabbits (2-1) grabbed a 17-14 lead by the end of the third quarter on Chase Vinatieri’s 39-yard field goal and a 61-yard TD run by Isaac Wallace. The lead lasted until NDSU’s next possession.

Stick engineered an eight-play, 80-yard drive capped by his 5-yard TD run with 13 minutes remaining in the game to give the Bison the lead for good. Stick completed 9 of 20 passes for 182 yards and ran for 63 yards on 15 carries.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Wallace rushed for 110 yards on just nine carries for the Jacks. Christion totaled 202 yards on 19-of-29 passing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors carve concrete slab as part of SF Fleet Week

Today in History

1998: House begins Clinton impeachment inquiry