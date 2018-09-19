Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Top-seeded Jelena Ostapenko reaches 2nd round of Korea Open

September 19, 2018 9:07 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Top-seeded Jelena Ostapenko beat Lara Arruabarrena 6-3, 6-3 to advance to the second round of the Korea Open on Wednesday.

Ostapenko, the 2017 French Open champion, broke her opponent five times while notching up 32 winners to 29 unforced errors.

“She’s a very good player and very consistent,” Ostapenko said. “Today was a good match for me, especially for the first round because first rounds are always tough.”

Also, second-seeded Kiki Bertens beat Luksika Kumkhum 7-6 (7), 6-2.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Sixth-seeded Hsieh Su-wei defeated Stefanie Voegele 6-2, 6-1, and Evgeniya Rodina outlasted No. 8 Kirsten Flipkens 6-4, 4-6, 7-5.

At Guangzhou, China, fifth-seeded Yulia Putintseva defeated Sabine Lisicke 6-3, 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals of the Guangzhou Open. Also, seventh-seeded Vera Lapko overpowered Deniz Khazaniuk 6-2, 7-5.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech