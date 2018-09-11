Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Top-seeded Zhang, No. 2 Hsieh advance at Japan Women’s Open

September 11, 2018 5:31 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TOKYO (AP) — Top-seeded Zhang Shuai advanced to the second round of the Japan Women’s Open on Tuesday with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Magdalena Frech of Poland.

Zhang will next face Japan’s Nao Hibino, who beat former finalist Eugenie Bouchard 6-4, 6-4. Bouchard, who had a career-high No. 5 ranking in 2014 when she reached the Wimbledon final, lost in the second round at the U.S. Open and was in Japan aiming to return to the top 100 after an inconsistent season.

In other matches, second-seeded Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan beat Polona Hercog of Slovenia 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 and defending champion Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan had a 6-2, 6-1 win over Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain.

___

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech