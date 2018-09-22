Toronto FC-Red Bulls, Sums

Toronto 0 0—0 New York 0 2—2

First half_None.

Second half_1, New York, Bradley, 0 (own goal), 70th minute; 2, New York, Etienne, 4 (Wright-Phillips), 90th.

Goalies_Toronto, Alex Bono, Clint Irwin; New York, Luis Robles, Ryan Meara.

Yellow Cards_New York, Murillo, 66th; Wright-Phillips, 86th. Toronto, Morgan, 90th.

Referee_Kevin Stott. Assistant Referees_Brian Poeschel; Kathryn Nesbitt; Caleb Mendez. 4th Official_Christopher Penso.

A_0.

Lineups

New York_Luis Robles; Kemar Lawrence, Aaron Long, Michael Murillo, Tim Parker; Tyler Adams, Sean Davis, Kaku (Fidel Escobar, 82nd), Daniel Royer (Derrick Etienne, 67th), Marc Rzatkowski (Alex Muyl, 65th); Bradley Wright-Phillips.

Toronto_Alex Bono; Nick Hagglund, Chris Mavinga (Eriq Zavaleta, 75th), Justin Morrow, Gregory van der Wiel; Michael Bradley, Marky Delgado (Ashtone Morgan, 87th), Jonathan Osorio, Victor Vazquez; Jozy Altidore (Tosaint Ricketts, 49th), Lucas Janson.

