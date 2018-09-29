Torres hits Yankees’ 265th homer, breaking record vs Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) — Gleyber Torres homered in the fourth inning for the New York Yankees, claiming a Major League Baseball record with their 265th home run of the season.

Torres’ drive to right off Boston’s Eduardo Rodriguez moved New York past the 1997 Seattle Mariners for the most in a single season in MLB history. It was Torres’ 24th home run of the season, which sailed over the head of Blake Swihart at the bullpen wall to put the Yankees up 4-1 against the Red Sox.

New York tied the record Friday night with four homers in an 11-6 win over the Red Sox.

The Mariners set the mark with a lineup that included Ken Griffey Jr., Alex Rodriguez, Jay Buhner and Edgar Martinez.

This story has been corrected to indicate the Boston right fielder was Blake Swihart.

