Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Torres hits Yankees’ 265th homer, breaking record vs Red Sox

September 29, 2018 2:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BOSTON (AP) — Gleyber Torres homered in the fourth inning for the New York Yankees, claiming a Major League Baseball record with their 265th home run of the season.

Torres’ drive to right off Boston’s Eduardo Rodriguez moved New York past the 1997 Seattle Mariners for the most in a single season in MLB history. It was Torres’ 24th home run of the season, which sailed over the head of Blake Swihart at the bullpen wall to put the Yankees up 4-1 against the Red Sox.

New York tied the record Friday night with four homers in an 11-6 win over the Red Sox.

The Mariners set the mark with a lineup that included Ken Griffey Jr., Alex Rodriguez, Jay Buhner and Edgar Martinez.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

This story has been corrected to indicate the Boston right fielder was Blake Swihart.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors carve concrete slab as part of SF Fleet Week

Today in History

1998: House begins Clinton impeachment inquiry