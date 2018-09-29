Trail Blazers-Raptors, Box

PORTLAND (104)

Aminu 2-4 0-0 5, Layman 2-10 0-0 4, Nurkic 3-7 2-4 9, Lillard 3-4 4-4 12, McCollum 4-8 0-0 9, Swanigan 1-1 3-4 5, Oliver 1-2 1-1 3, Collins 2-8 0-1 4, M.Leonard 5-6 3-3 16, Onuaku 1-1 2-4 4, Curry 1-2 0-0 3, Simons 3-6 1-2 7, Baldwin IV 2-4 0-0 4, Turner 1-5 0-0 2, Payton II 2-4 0-0 4, Stauskas 1-5 2-2 5, Gary Trent Jr. 3-11 0-0 8. Totals 37-88 18-25 104.

TORONTO (122)

K.Leonard 3-8 6-11 12, Miles 2-3 3-4 9, Ibaka 0-1 3-3 3, Lowry 3-6 8-8 15, Green 1-6 2-2 5, Powell 3-5 0-0 8, Boucher 0-4 0-0 0, Siakam 3-10 0-1 6, Valanciunas 4-8 9-9 17, Monroe 1-4 6-7 8, Moreland 0-0 0-0 0, VanVleet 4-6 0-0 11, Brown 4-7 0-0 10, Loyd 1-3 0-0 2, Wright 2-6 1-2 5, Felder 1-2 4-4 6, Richardson 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 34-83 42-51 122.

Portland 33 24 21 26—104 Toronto 32 32 25 33—122

3-Point Goals_Portland 12-31 (M.Leonard 3-4, Lillard 2-2, Gary Trent Jr. 2-5, Curry 1-1, Aminu 1-2, Nurkic 1-2, McCollum 1-3, Stauskas 1-4, Simons 0-1, Baldwin IV 0-1, Oliver 0-1, Payton II 0-2, Layman 0-3), Toronto 12-35 (VanVleet 3-4, Brown 2-2, Miles 2-3, Powell 2-3, Richardson 1-1, Lowry 1-4, Green 1-5, Boucher 0-1, Loyd 0-1, Wright 0-1, Felder 0-1, Valanciunas 0-2, Siakam 0-3, K.Leonard 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Portland 46 (Swanigan 8), Toronto 46 (Siakam 13). Assists_Portland 24 (Baldwin IV, Turner, Gary Trent Jr. 3), Toronto 15 (VanVleet, K.Leonard, Siakam 3). Total Fouls_Portland 45, Toronto 28. A_18,654 (18,890).

