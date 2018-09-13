Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Trial set for ex-Ottawa Senators exec on harassment charge

September 13, 2018 4:59 pm
 
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A trial date has been set in a harassment case against former Ottawa Senators assistant general manager Randy Lee.

Buffalo City Court Judge Amy Martoche on Thursday scheduled a non-jury trial for Nov. 9 on a violation charge of harassment stemming from an incident at the NHL scouting combine in May.

Lee faces up to 15 days in jail if convicted.

He declined to comment after Thursday’s hearing, during which Martoche dismissed one charge at the request of his lawyers, but let the other stand.

Lee is accused of making lewd comments and rubbing the shoulders of a 19-year-old male hotel shuttle driver while attending the pre-draft scouting combine in Buffalo. He’s pleaded not guilty.

Lee resigned from the Senators in August after 23 years with the organization.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

