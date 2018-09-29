Listen Live Sports

Troy gets 4th straight win, drops Coastal Carolina 45-21

September 29, 2018 7:01 pm
 
TROY, Ala. (AP) — Jabir Daughtry-Frye and B.J. Smith combined for over 240 yards rushing and three touchdowns as Troy won its fourth straight, beating Coastal Carolina 45-21 on Saturday.

Marcus Jones returned the opening kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown and the Trojans never looked back, going ahead 21-0 in the first quarter. They held Coastal Carolina to just seven points in the final half as the defenders finished with nine sacks on the day.

The Trojans have not lost since they opened the season by falling to Boise State 56-20. They trounced Florida A&M the next week 59-7, before surprising Nebraska with a 24-19 win and dropping Louisiana-Monroe last week.

Daughtry-Frye, who broke for a 74-yard touchdown sprint, had five carries for 140 yards and a score and Smith rushed for 103 yards and a TD on 10 touches. Kaleb Barker threw for 143 yards and one score for Troy (4-1, 2-0 Sun Belt).

Bryce Carpenter threw for 172 yards and a touchdown for Coastal Carolina (3-2, 1-1) which suffered its first defeat since opening with a 49-15 loss to South Carolina.

