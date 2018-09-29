Listen Live Sports

TSU linebacker collapses on sideline, has emergency surgery

September 29, 2018
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee State linebacker Christion Abercrombie collapsed on the sideline late in the first half against Vanderbilt on Saturday and has had emergency surgery after being rushed to the hospital.

Tigers coach Rod Reed told The Tennessean after Saturday’s game that he was leaving the stadium to head to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to check on the linebacker. Reed was not sure exactly how or when the Atlanta native was hurt before coming to the sideline late in the second quarter of a 31-27 loss to Vanderbilt .

“He came to the sideline and just kind of collapsed there,” Reed said.

Abercrombie was given oxygen on the sideline, then taken away on a stretcher. He transferred to Tennessee State from Illinois and came into the game as the Tigers’ second-leading tackler. He was credited with five tackles and a quarterback hurry before being injured.

After the game ended, players from both teams joined Reed and Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason for a prayer.

Tennessee State also asked reporters not to reach out to Reed or athletic director Teresa Lawrence Phillips while university officials worked to get an update on Abercrombie.

