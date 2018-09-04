Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated 3B Rafael Devers from the 10-day DL. Selected the contract of INF Brandon Phillips from Pawtucket (IL).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contract of SS Gregorio Petit from Rochester (IL). Recalled RHPs Chase De Jong and John Curtiss from Rochester. Transferred 1B Logan Morrison to the 60-day DL.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Assigned RHP Murphy Smith outright to Buffalo (IL). Reinstated RHP Marcus Stroman from the 10-day DL.
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Selected the contract of RHP Yoan Lopez from Jackson (SL). Transferred 3B Jake Lamb to the 60-day DL.
CHICAGO CUBS — Assigned LHP Rob Zastryzny outright to Iowa (PCL).
CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled RHP Tyler Mahle from Louisville (IL). Selected the contracts of C Tim Federowicz and OF Gabriel Guerrero from Louisville. Recalled RHP Keury Mella from Louisville for the purpose of placing him on the 60-day DL.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Assigned RHP Jake Thompson outright to Colorado Springs (PCL).
NEW YORK METS — Reinstated C Kevin Plawecki from paternity leave.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Designated RHP Ben Lively for assignment. Reinstated RHP Jerad Eickhoff from the 60-day DL.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated LHP Tommy Milone from the 10-dahy DL and assigned him outright to Syracuse (IL). Reinstated RHPs Erick Fedde and Joe Ross from the 60-day DL. Recalled OF Victor Robles, INF Adrian Sanchez and RHP Austin Voth from Syracuse. Selected the contract of RHP Kyle McGowin from Syracuse.
CHICAGO DOGS — Traded RHP Taylor Grover and OF Rubi Silva to Long Island (Atlantic) for two players to be named.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
NEW YORK JETS — Released QB John Wolford from the practice squad. Signed QB Davis Webb to the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NEW YORK RANGERS — Named Steve Konowalchuk amateur scout.
WINNIPEG JETS — Signed F Blake Wheeler to a five-year contract extension.
BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Signed RW David Gust to a one-year contract.
USA GYMNASTICS — Announced the resignation of president and CEO Kerry Perry.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Re-signed M/D Graham Zusi, D Matt Besler and Ms Roger Espinoza and Ilie Sanchez to contract extensions.
WAGNER — Named Shayna Pirreca assistant women’s lacrosse coach.
