Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated 3B Rafael Devers from the 10-day DL. Selected the contract of INF Brandon Phillips from Pawtucket (IL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contract of SS Gregorio Petit from Rochester (IL). Recalled RHPs Chase De Jong and John Curtiss from Rochester. Transferred 1B Logan Morrison to the 60-day DL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Assigned RHP Murphy Smith outright to Buffalo (IL). Reinstated RHP Marcus Stroman from the 10-day DL.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Selected the contract of RHP Yoan Lopez from Jackson (SL). Transferred 3B Jake Lamb to the 60-day DL.

Advertisement

CHICAGO CUBS — Assigned LHP Rob Zastryzny outright to Iowa (PCL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled RHP Tyler Mahle from Louisville (IL). Selected the contracts of C Tim Federowicz and OF Gabriel Guerrero from Louisville. Recalled RHP Keury Mella from Louisville for the purpose of placing him on the 60-day DL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Assigned RHP Jake Thompson outright to Colorado Springs (PCL).

NEW YORK METS — Reinstated C Kevin Plawecki from paternity leave.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Designated RHP Ben Lively for assignment. Reinstated RHP Jerad Eickhoff from the 60-day DL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated LHP Tommy Milone from the 10-dahy DL and assigned him outright to Syracuse (IL). Reinstated RHPs Erick Fedde and Joe Ross from the 60-day DL. Recalled OF Victor Robles, INF Adrian Sanchez and RHP Austin Voth from Syracuse. Selected the contract of RHP Kyle McGowin from Syracuse.

American Association

CHICAGO DOGS — Traded RHP Taylor Grover and OF Rubi Silva to Long Island (Atlantic) for two players to be named.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NEW YORK JETS — Released QB John Wolford from the practice squad. Signed QB Davis Webb to the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW YORK RANGERS — Named Steve Konowalchuk amateur scout.

WINNIPEG JETS — Signed F Blake Wheeler to a five-year contract extension.

American Hockey League

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Signed RW David Gust to a one-year contract.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USA GYMNASTICS — Announced the resignation of president and CEO Kerry Perry.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Re-signed M/D Graham Zusi, D Matt Besler and Ms Roger Espinoza and Ilie Sanchez to contract extensions.

COLLEGE

WAGNER — Named Shayna Pirreca assistant women’s lacrosse coach.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.