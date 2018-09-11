Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated LHP Chris Sale from the 10-day DL.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated RHP Nate Jones from the 60-day DL.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Reinstated LHP Andrew Miller from the 10-day DL.

DETROIT TIGERS — Designated RHP Johnny Barbato for assignment. Selected the contract of LHP Matt Hall from Toledo (IL). Recalled RHP Spencer Turnbull from Toledo.

Advertisement

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Released LHP Eric Stout.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHP Frankie Montas from Nashville (PCL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated LHP Marco Gonzales from the 10-day DL. Recalled RHPs Nick Rumbelow and Matt Festa from Arkansas (TL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled 3B Rio Ruiz from Gwinnett (IL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated LHP Amir Garrett from the 10-day DL.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled LHP Julio Urias from Oklahoma City (PCL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled RHPs Drew Anderson and Enyel De Los Santos and LHP Ranger Suarez from Lehigh Valley (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Reinstated RHP Adam Wainwright from the 60-day DL. Transferred RHP Michael Wacha to the 60-day DL.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released OF K.C. Huth.

BASKETBALL NBA G League

ERIE BAYHAWKS — Named Calbert Cheaney, Sam Newman-Beck, Mfon Udofia and Shelden Williams assistant coaches.

The Tennessee Titans added OL David Quessenberry to their practice squad.

FOOTBALL National Football League

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed WR Trevor Davis on injured reserve. Released S Marwin Evans from the practice squad. Claimed CB Deante Burton off waivers from Atlanta. Signed CB Will Redmond to the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released DT Michael Bennett.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed OL David Quessenberry to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Waived LB Josh Keyes. Placed WR Cam Sims on injured reserve. Signed WR Brian Quick. Signed DB Kenny Ladner from the practice squad and WR Teo Redding to the practice squad.

HOCKEY National, Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Traded D Adam McQuaid to the N.Y. Rangers for D Steven Kampfer, a 2019 fourth-round draft pick and a conditional seventh-round draft pick.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Anounced the resignation of general manager Steve Yzerman, who will remain as senior adviser to the general manager. Promoted assistant general manager Julien BriseBois to vice president/general manager and alternate governor.

COLLEGE

BAYLOR — Dismissed sophomore G Alexis Morris from the women’s basketball team.

CHARLOTTE — Named Charlie Muchukot director of baseball operations.

DARTMOUTH — Named Callie Brownson offensive quality control coach.

VANDERBILT — Announced the resignation of athletic director David Williams II to become a full-time law professor..

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.