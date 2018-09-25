Listen Live Sports

Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

September 25, 2018 3:09 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled OF Austin Hays from Bowie (EL) and placed him on the 60-day DL. Selected the contract of LHP John Means from Norfolk (IL).

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Named Shawn Pender vice president of player development and Eric Lee senior director of player development.

FOOTBALL
Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed WRs Peter Berryman and Torrance Gibson, DBs Justin Gibbons and Brandyn Thompson and LB Taylor Reed tlo the practice roster.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Assigned Fs Morgan Geekie and Andrew Poturalski, D Dan Renouf and G Callum Booth to Charlotte (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned LW Dylan Sadowy to Toledo (ECHL). Released D Brenden Kotyk and Matt Register, G Pat Nagle and Fs Luke Kirwan, Bryan Moore and Jordan Topping from tryout contracts and assigned them to Toledo.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed D Jeremy Groleau to a three-year, entry-level contract.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USA SWIMMING — Named Joel Shinofield managing director of sport development.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed D Kemar Lawrence to a multi-year contract.

COLLEGE

BROWN — Name Karavin Dew and Sean Crowell assistant softball coaches.

