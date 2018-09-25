Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled OF Austin Hays from Bowie (EL) and placed him on the 60-day DL. Selected the contract of LHP John Means from Norfolk (IL).
CINCINNATI REDS — Named Shawn Pender vice president of player development and Eric Lee senior director of player development. Signed a player development contract with Chattanooga (SL) through the 2020 season.
NEW YORK METS — Reinstated 3B David Wright from the 60-day DL.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released DE Alec James from the practice squad. Signed DE Ufomba Kamalu to the practice squad.
BUFFALO BILLS — Traded OL Marshall Newhouse to Carolina for a conditional draft pick. Signed OL Jeremiah Sirles to a one-year contract.
CHICAGO BEARS — Released DB Jonathon Mincy from the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released C Austin Davis from the practice squad. Signed G Anthony Coyle to the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived/injured WR Kaelin Clay. Signed TE Garrett Dickerson from the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed OLKevin Pamphile on injured reserve. Released DL Deon Simon and QB Logan Woodside from the practice squad. Agreed to terms with QB Austin Davis. Signed WR Kalif Raymond and G Ian Silberman to the practice squad.
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed WRs Peter Berryman and Torrance Gibson, DBs Justin Gibbons and Brandyn Thompson and LB Taylor Reed tlo the practice roster.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned LW Kevin Klima, C Lane Pederson, D Kyle Capobianco and Robbie Russo, RWs Hudson Fasching and Jens Looke and Gs Adin Hill and Hunter Miska to Tucson (AHL).
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Assigned Fs Morgan Geekie and Andrew Poturalski, D Dan Renouf and G Callum Booth to Charlotte (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned LW Dylan Sadowy to Toledo (ECHL). Released D Brenden Kotyk and Matt Register, G Pat Nagle and Fs Luke Kirwan, Bryan Moore and Jordan Topping from tryout contracts and assigned them to Toledo.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed D Jeremy Groleau to a three-year, entry-level contract.
MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Signed RW Zeb Knutson to a one-year contract.
READING ROYALS — Signed D Anthony Cortese to a one-year contract.
USA SWIMMING — Named Joel Shinofield managing director of sport development.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed D Kemar Lawrence to a multi-year contract.
BROWN — Name Karavin Dew and Sean Crowell assistant softball coaches.
FLORIDA GULF COAST — Named Sydnei McCaskill women’s basketball video coordinator.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.