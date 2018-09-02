Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tuioti throws for 327 yards, leads New Mexico to 62-30 win

September 2, 2018 12:07 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Tevaka Tuioti threw for 327 yards and four touchdowns to lead New Mexico past Incarnate Word 62-30 in the season opener.

New Mexico vowed to open up the offense this season and showed it right away as Tuioti had 192 yards passing in the first quarter, surpassing the entire-game totals for nine Lobo games last season, including the final six.

Tuioti’s touchdown total was the most for a Lobo quarterback in 20 years.

New Mexico’s wide receiver Q’ Drennan was hurt while making a leaping, twisting catch in the first quarter. He lay motionless for about 10 minutes before he was loaded into an ambulance. His status was not immediately available.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Incarnate Word’s Jon Copeland finished with 328 passing yards despite completing less than half of his passes. Ra’Quanne Dickens led Incarnate Word’s rushing game with 110 yards.

New Mexico had 361 passing yards and 319 rushing for the game. Incarnate Word countered with 244 rushing and 322 passing.

 

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech