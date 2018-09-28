Listen Live Sports

Tulane runs for 4 TDs; beats Memphis 40-24

September 28, 2018 11:24 pm
 
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Darius Bradwell and Corey Dauphine each had two touchdowns and Tulane beat Memphis 40-24 on Friday night to snap an 11-game losing streak in the series.

The Tulane defense, allowing 491.5 yards per game, held Memphis to 277 yards — including just 51 rushing yards for the national leader Darrell Henderson. The Green Wave had eight sacks after entering with just six on the season.

Bradwell carried it 19 times for 143 yards and Dauphine added 87 yards for Tulane (2-3, 1-0 American Athletic Conference). Bradwell, a junior, had a career-high 103 yards rushing in the first half, including a 53-yard touchdown.

Dauphine and Bradwell scored on back-to-back possessions in the fourth quarter to make it 40-14.

Brady White threw for 246 yards and two touchdowns for Memphis (3-2, 0-2). Henderson, averaging 177.3 rushing yards per game, scored twice — including a 43- yard catch-and-run to pull Memphis within 17-14.

