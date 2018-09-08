Turnovers help Troy trounce Florida A&M 59-7

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Kaleb Barker threw four touchdown passes and ran for another score, the Troy defense forced turnovers that led to four scores and the Trojans beat Florida A&M 59-7 on Saturday night.

Barker scored on a 1-yard keeper after Shon Spralling blocked a Rattlers’ punt, then hit Damion Willis on a 2-yard TD pass after Rasool Clemons recovered a fumble. Tron Folsom’s interception set up Barker’s 13-yard TD pass to Willis for a 21-0 first-quarter lead.

Bishop Bonnett scored Florida A&M’s only TD on a 1-yard run early in the second quarter, but Troy (1-1) poured it on from there, scoring 21 unanswered second-half points.

Barker was 14-of-23 passing for 140 yards passing, with TD passes to Deondre Douglas and Sidney Davis. Backup Sawyer Smith threw a 16-yard TD pass to Tray Eafford. B.J. Smith scored on a 3-yard run and Folsom returned a third-quarter interception 53 yards for a score.

Ryan Stanley was 15 of 27 for 208 yards passing with two interceptions for the Rattlers (1-1).

