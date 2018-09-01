Twins 10, Rangers 7

Minnesota Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi Mauer 1b 5 1 2 0 Choo lf 4 1 0 0 J.Plnco ss 4 1 1 2 Odor 2b 5 1 1 1 Grssman lf 3 1 1 0 Andrus ss 4 3 2 0 Sano 3b 3 0 0 0 Mazara rf 5 1 1 3 Kepler rf 5 2 2 0 Beltre dh 4 0 0 1 Garver c 5 2 3 4 Profar 3b 3 0 2 2 Cave cf 3 1 1 2 Gallo 1b 5 0 0 0 Austin dh 5 1 1 1 R.Chrns c 2 0 0 0 Adranza 2b 5 1 1 0 Tocci cf 4 1 1 0 Totals 38 10 12 9 Totals 36 7 7 7

Minnesota 000 080 200—10 Texas 002 400 001— 7

E_Gallo (3), Tocci (1), J.Polanco 2 (9), Garver (3). DP_Texas 1. LOB_Minnesota 8, Texas 9. 2B_Mauer (22), J.Polanco (12), Garver 2 (17), Profar (30), Tocci (3). HR_Cave (8), Austin (15), Mazara (17). SB_Profar (10). S_J.Polanco (3), Cave (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Minnesota Gonsalves 3 2-3 6 6 3 4 0 Magill W,3-2 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 Moya H,3 1 0 0 0 0 1 May 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 4 Rogers 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Hildenberger 1 0 1 1 2 0 Texas Hutchison 4 6 4 4 1 2 Moore L,3-7 1 3 4 4 1 0 Claudio 2 3 2 2 0 1 Perez 2 0 0 0 2 1

Hutchison pitched to 4 batters in the 5th

HBP_by Hutchison (Cave), by May (Chirinos).

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Bill Miller; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_3:42. A_22,808 (49,115).

