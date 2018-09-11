Listen Live Sports

Twins 10, Yankees 5

September 11, 2018 11:36 pm
 
New York Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
McCtchn rf 2 0 1 0 Mauer 1b 4 2 2 4
A.Hicks cf 4 1 0 0 J.Plnco ss 5 1 3 1
Andujar 3b 4 1 2 0 Frsythe 2b 4 1 0 0
Stanton lf 2 1 0 0 Grssman lf 3 1 1 0
Grgrius ss 3 2 2 4 Cave cf 5 1 2 2
G.Sanch dh 3 0 0 1 Austin dh 4 1 1 0
Voit 1b 3 0 0 0 Kepler rf 4 1 2 1
Au.Rmne c 3 0 0 0 Adranza 3b 3 1 1 0
G.Trres 2b 3 0 0 0 Astdllo c 4 1 1 1
Totals 27 5 5 5 Totals 36 10 13 9
New York 010 004 000— 5
Minnesota 003 160 00x—10

DP_New York 1, Minnesota 3. LOB_New York 2, Minnesota 9. 2B_J.Polanco (14), Kepler (28). 3B_Gregorius (5). HR_Gregorius (23), Mauer (6). SB_Cave (2). CS_McCutchen (7). SF_G.Sanchez (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Gray L,10-9 3 4 3 2 3 2
Loaisiga 1 1-3 4 6 6 3 3
Kahnle 1 2-3 4 1 1 0 2
Tarpley 2 1 0 0 1 0
Minnesota
Duffey 2 2 1 1 0 1
Stewart W,1-1 3 1-3 2 3 3 5 0
May 2-3 1 1 1 0 2
Rogers 2 0 0 0 0 0
Hildenberger 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by Stewart (Voit).

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Sean Barber; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:04. A_20,343 (38,649).

