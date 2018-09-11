Twins 10, Yankees 5

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McCutchen rf 2 0 1 0 2 0 .250 Hicks cf 4 1 0 0 0 0 .246 Andujar 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .299 Stanton lf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .265 Gregorius ss 3 2 2 4 1 0 .269 Sanchez dh 3 0 0 1 0 2 .187 Voit 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .295 Romine c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .248 Torres 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .277 Totals 27 5 5 5 5 5

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Mauer 1b 4 2 2 4 1 1 .272 Polanco ss 5 1 3 1 0 0 .281 Forsythe 2b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .237 Grossman lf 3 1 1 0 2 1 .264 Cave cf 5 1 2 2 0 1 .260 Austin dh 4 1 1 0 1 1 .231 Kepler rf 4 1 2 1 1 1 .228 Adrianza 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .250 Astudillo c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .273 Totals 36 10 13 9 7 7

New York 010 004 000— 5 5 0 Minnesota 003 160 00x—10 13 0

LOB_New York 2, Minnesota 9. 2B_Polanco (14), Kepler (28). 3B_Gregorius (5). HR_Gregorius (23), off May; Mauer (6), off Kahnle. RBIs_Gregorius 4 (79), Sanchez (47), Mauer 4 (43), Polanco (30), Cave 2 (33), Kepler (49), Astudillo (8). SB_Cave (2). CS_McCutchen (7). SF_Sanchez.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 7 (Forsythe, Kepler 2, Adrianza 2, Astudillo 2). RISP_New York 1 for 2; Minnesota 4 for 13.

Runners moved up_Astudillo, Austin. GIDP_Andujar, Sanchez, Romine, Forsythe.

DP_New York 1 (Gregorius, Torres, Voit); Minnesota 3 (Polanco, Forsythe, Mauer), (Polanco, Forsythe, Mauer), (Forsythe, Polanco, Mauer).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray, L, 10-9 3 4 3 2 3 2 63 4.99 Loaisiga 1 1-3 4 6 6 3 3 47 5.06 Kahnle 1 2-3 4 1 1 0 2 33 5.89 Tarpley 2 1 0 0 1 0 28 7.36 Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Duffey 2 2 1 1 0 1 29 8.57 Stewart, W, 1-1 3 1-3 2 3 3 5 0 63 5.47 May 2-3 1 1 1 0 2 11 3.93 Rogers 2 0 0 0 0 0 20 2.92 Hildenberger 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 4.14

Inherited runners-scored_Kahnle 3-3, May 3-3. HBP_Stewart (Voit). PB_Romine (5).

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Sean Barber; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:04. A_20,343 (38,649).

