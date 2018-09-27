Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Twins 11, Tigers 4

September 27, 2018 12:06 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Detroit Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Cndlrio 3b 2 1 0 0 Mauer dh 4 1 1 0
H.Cstro ss 1 0 0 0 J.Plnco ss 4 1 2 3
Christ. lf 3 1 1 2 Frsythe 2b 5 0 0 0
Cstllns rf 3 1 0 0 G.Petit 2b 0 0 0 0
V.Reyes rf 1 0 0 0 Grssman rf 4 2 2 1
Goodrum 1b 5 0 1 1 Austin 1b 3 2 1 2
Adduci dh 3 0 1 0 Garver ph-1b 1 0 0 0
J.McCnn c 3 0 2 1 Astdllo 3b 5 0 3 0
J.Jones cf 4 0 0 0 Cave cf 3 2 1 0
D.Lugo 2b 4 1 2 0 Field lf 4 2 2 3
Ro.Rdrg ss-3b 4 0 1 0 Gimenez c 4 1 2 2
Grterol c 0 0 0 0
Totals 33 4 8 4 Totals 37 11 14 11
Detroit 102 100 000— 4
Minnesota 310 250 00x—11

E_Boyd (2), Ro.Rodriguez (11). DP_Detroit 1. LOB_Detroit 9, Minnesota 8. 2B_Grossman (27). 3B_Christ.Stewart (1), J.Polanco (3). HR_Austin (17), Field 2 (9). SB_J.Polanco (6). SF_Christ.Stewart (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Boyd L,9-13 3 2-3 8 6 6 2 3
Baez 1 2 4 0 2 2
Reininger 1 1-3 2 1 1 2 2
Farmer 1 1 0 0 0 0
Stumpf 1 1 0 0 0 1
Minnesota
Odorizzi 3 6 4 4 5 3
Duffey W,2-2 2 0 0 0 1 3
Vasquez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Reed 1 2 0 0 0 1
Curtiss 1 0 0 0 0 1
Belisle 1 0 0 0 0 1

Odorizzi pitched to 3 batters in the 4th

WP_Reininger.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

T_3:36. A_21,316 (38,649).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech