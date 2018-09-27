Twins 11, Tigers 4

|Detroit
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Cndlrio 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Mauer dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|H.Cstro ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Plnco ss
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Christ. lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Frsythe 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Cstllns rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|G.Petit 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|V.Reyes rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grssman rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Goodrum 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Austin 1b
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Adduci dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Garver ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.McCnn c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Astdllo 3b
|5
|0
|3
|0
|J.Jones cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cave cf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|D.Lugo 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Field lf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Ro.Rdrg ss-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gimenez c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Grterol c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|4
|Totals
|37
|11
|14
|11
|Detroit
|102
|100
|000—
|4
|Minnesota
|310
|250
|00x—11
E_Boyd (2), Ro.Rodriguez (11). DP_Detroit 1. LOB_Detroit 9, Minnesota 8. 2B_Grossman (27). 3B_Christ.Stewart (1), J.Polanco (3). HR_Austin (17), Field 2 (9). SB_J.Polanco (6). SF_Christ.Stewart (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Detroit
|Boyd L,9-13
|3
|2-3
|8
|6
|6
|2
|3
|Baez
|1
|2
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Reininger
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Farmer
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stumpf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Minnesota
|Odorizzi
|3
|6
|4
|4
|5
|3
|Duffey W,2-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Vasquez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Reed
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Curtiss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Belisle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Odorizzi pitched to 3 batters in the 4th
WP_Reininger.
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_3:36. A_21,316 (38,649).
