Twins 11, Tigers 4

Detroit Minnesota ab r h bi ab r h bi Cndlrio 3b 2 1 0 0 Mauer dh 4 1 1 0 H.Cstro ss 1 0 0 0 J.Plnco ss 4 1 2 3 Christ. lf 3 1 1 2 Frsythe 2b 5 0 0 0 Cstllns rf 3 1 0 0 G.Petit 2b 0 0 0 0 V.Reyes rf 1 0 0 0 Grssman rf 4 2 2 1 Goodrum 1b 5 0 1 1 Austin 1b 3 2 1 2 Adduci dh 3 0 1 0 Garver ph-1b 1 0 0 0 J.McCnn c 3 0 2 1 Astdllo 3b 5 0 3 0 J.Jones cf 4 0 0 0 Cave cf 3 2 1 0 D.Lugo 2b 4 1 2 0 Field lf 4 2 2 3 Ro.Rdrg ss-3b 4 0 1 0 Gimenez c 4 1 2 2 Grterol c 0 0 0 0 Totals 33 4 8 4 Totals 37 11 14 11

Detroit 102 100 000— 4 Minnesota 310 250 00x—11

E_Boyd (2), Ro.Rodriguez (11). DP_Detroit 1. LOB_Detroit 9, Minnesota 8. 2B_Grossman (27). 3B_Christ.Stewart (1), J.Polanco (3). HR_Austin (17), Field 2 (9). SB_J.Polanco (6). SF_Christ.Stewart (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Detroit Boyd L,9-13 3 2-3 8 6 6 2 3 Baez 1 2 4 0 2 2 Reininger 1 1-3 2 1 1 2 2 Farmer 1 1 0 0 0 0 Stumpf 1 1 0 0 0 1 Minnesota Odorizzi 3 6 4 4 5 3 Duffey W,2-2 2 0 0 0 1 3 Vasquez 1 0 0 0 0 1 Reed 1 2 0 0 0 1 Curtiss 1 0 0 0 0 1 Belisle 1 0 0 0 0 1

Odorizzi pitched to 3 batters in the 4th

WP_Reininger.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:36. A_21,316 (38,649).

