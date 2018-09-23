Twins 5, Athletics 1

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Mauer dh 4 1 2 0 0 1 .276 Polanco ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .279 Cave cf 4 1 2 2 0 2 .261 Grossman lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .270 Austin 1b 4 1 0 0 0 3 .230 Kepler rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .224 Adrianza 3b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .256 Gimenez c 3 0 0 1 0 2 .196 G.Petit 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .264 Totals 34 5 9 5 0 10

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Martini lf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .294 Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .280 Piscotty rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .270 Davis dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .249 Olson 1b 4 1 3 1 0 0 .246 Laureano cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .301 Semien ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .257 Pinder 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .254 a-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Barreto 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .229 b-Lowrie ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .267 Lucroy c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .240 Totals 33 1 8 1 4 5

Minnesota 200 300 000—5 9 0 Oakland 010 000 000—1 8 2

a-grounded out for Pinder in the 7th. b-walked for Barreto in the 9th.

E_Chapman (19), Lucroy (10). LOB_Minnesota 3, Oakland 9. 2B_Adrianza (23), Laureano (11). HR_Cave (12), off Cahill; Olson (28), off Gibson. RBIs_Cave 2 (40), Kepler (53), Adrianza (39), Gimenez (5), Olson (78). CS_Cave (1). SF_Gimenez.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 1 (G.Petit); Oakland 4 (Martini, Laureano, Semien, Lucroy). RISP_Minnesota 2 for 3; Oakland 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Pinder, Lucroy. GIDP_Mauer, Gimenez, Chapman 2.

DP_Minnesota 2 (Polanco, G.Petit, Austin), (Adrianza, G.Petit, Austin); Oakland 2 (Pinder, Semien, Olson), (Chapman, Barreto, Olson).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gibson, W, 9-13 7 1-3 7 1 1 3 3 114 3.68 Duffey 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 7.83 Moya 0 1 0 0 0 0 4 4.86 May, S, 1-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 27 3.52 Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cahill, L, 6-4 3 1-3 5 5 3 0 5 65 3.91 Kelley 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 3.06 Y.Petit 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 3.10 Pagan 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 4.30 Hendriks 2 2 0 0 0 1 22 4.57 Wendelken 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 0.71

Moya pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Duffey 1-0, Moya 1-0, May 2-0, Kelley 2-1.

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:02. A_35,754 (46,765).

