Twins 5, Tigers 3

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mauer 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Polanco ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.292
|Forsythe 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Grossman rf-lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.269
|Austin dh
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.229
|Cave cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.262
|Sano 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.199
|Field lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|a-Kepler ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Gimenez c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.208
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|5
|4
|9
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.228
|Kozma ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.152
|Stewart lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.296
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|1-Reyes pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Adduci 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Mahtook cf
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.219
|Greiner c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.224
|Lugo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Rodriguez ss-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|1
|11
|Minnesota
|000
|002
|300—5
|10
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|201—3
|6
|0
a-struck out for Field in the 8th.
1-ran for Martinez in the 9th.
LOB_Minnesota 8, Detroit 4. 2B_Polanco (15), Austin (8), Field (11). 3B_Mahtook (2). HR_Gimenez (2), off Baez. RBIs_Austin 3 (38), Cave (38), Gimenez (4), Mahtook 3 (26). SB_Polanco (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 5 (Austin, Cave, Sano, Field, Gimenez); Detroit 2 (Greiner, Lugo). RISP_Minnesota 3 for 12; Detroit 2 for 5.
Runners moved up_Forsythe, Grossman, Adduci. GIDP_Forsythe.
DP_Detroit 1 (Kozma, Lugo, Adduci).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Odorizzi, W, 7-10
|6
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|6
|84
|4.35
|Magill, H, 5
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|22
|3.88
|Hildenberger, S, 7-10
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|23
|4.82
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Norris, L, 0-5
|5
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|3
|5
|96
|5.71
|VerHagen
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.56
|Baez
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|24
|3.75
|Stumpf
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5.05
|Alcantara
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.33
|Coleman
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|3.51
Inherited runners-scored_Magill 1-0, VerHagen 2-0, Stumpf 1-0. WP_Norris, Hildenberger.
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Greg Gibson.
T_3:02. A_19,740 (41,297).
