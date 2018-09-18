Twins 5, Tigers 3

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Mauer 1b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .276 Polanco ss 4 2 2 0 1 0 .292 Forsythe 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .238 Grossman rf-lf 2 1 0 0 3 0 .269 Austin dh 4 0 2 3 0 0 .229 Cave cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .262 Sano 3b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .199 Field lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .212 a-Kepler ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .226 Gimenez c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .208 Totals 36 5 10 5 4 9

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Candelario 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .228 Kozma ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .152 Stewart lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .242 Castellanos rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .296 Martinez dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .247 1-Reyes pr-dh 0 1 0 0 0 0 .232 Adduci 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .278 Mahtook cf 4 0 2 3 0 1 .219 Greiner c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .224 Lugo 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .215 Rodriguez ss-3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .211 Totals 33 3 6 3 1 11

Minnesota 000 002 300—5 10 0 Detroit 000 000 201—3 6 0

a-struck out for Field in the 8th.

1-ran for Martinez in the 9th.

LOB_Minnesota 8, Detroit 4. 2B_Polanco (15), Austin (8), Field (11). 3B_Mahtook (2). HR_Gimenez (2), off Baez. RBIs_Austin 3 (38), Cave (38), Gimenez (4), Mahtook 3 (26). SB_Polanco (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 5 (Austin, Cave, Sano, Field, Gimenez); Detroit 2 (Greiner, Lugo). RISP_Minnesota 3 for 12; Detroit 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Forsythe, Grossman, Adduci. GIDP_Forsythe.

DP_Detroit 1 (Kozma, Lugo, Adduci).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Odorizzi, W, 7-10 6 1-3 4 2 2 1 6 84 4.35 Magill, H, 5 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3 22 3.88 Hildenberger, S, 7-10 1 2 1 1 0 2 23 4.82 Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Norris, L, 0-5 5 1-3 5 2 2 3 5 96 5.71 VerHagen 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.56 Baez 2-3 3 3 3 1 1 24 3.75 Stumpf 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 5.05 Alcantara 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 2.33 Coleman 1 1 0 0 0 0 18 3.51

Inherited runners-scored_Magill 1-0, VerHagen 2-0, Stumpf 1-0. WP_Norris, Hildenberger.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_3:02. A_19,740 (41,297).

