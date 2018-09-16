Twins 9, Royals 6

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Polanco ss 5 1 4 2 0 0 .285 Rosario dh 4 1 2 0 0 1 .288 a-Cave ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .263 Grossman lf 3 0 1 1 2 1 .268 Forsythe 2b 5 0 2 0 0 2 .240 Kepler cf 4 2 1 1 1 0 .228 Adrianza 3b-1b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .243 Austin 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .223 Petit 3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .308 Field rf 5 2 4 2 0 1 .212 Gimenez c 5 1 2 0 0 0 .182 Totals 42 9 18 8 3 8

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Merrifield 2b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .302 Mondesi ss 5 1 3 2 0 1 .291 Gordon lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .242 O’Hearn 1b 4 2 3 1 0 0 .270 Herrera rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .230 Goodwin cf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .240 Escobar 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .218 Phillips dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .200 Gallagher c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .240 Viloria c 3 2 2 0 0 0 .273 Totals 38 6 13 6 0 9

Minnesota 011 302 002—9 18 0 Kansas City 200 120 001—6 13 1

a-struck out for Rosario in the 8th.

E_O’Hearn (2). LOB_Minnesota 9, Kansas City 5. 2B_Adrianza (17), Field (10), O’Hearn 2 (7), Herrera (12), Viloria (2). HR_Kepler (19), off Junis; Austin (16), off Junis; Field (7), off Junis; Polanco (5), off Vasto; Mondesi (9), off Gibson. RBIs_Polanco 2 (32), Grossman (42), Kepler (52), Adrianza (35), Austin (35), Field 2 (17), Merrifield (57), Mondesi 2 (29), O’Hearn (25), Herrera (19), Goodwin (18). SB_Mondesi (25). CS_Polanco (4), Mondesi (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 5 (Rosario, Kepler 2, Adrianza, Gimenez); Kansas City 3 (Mondesi, Gordon, Goodwin). RISP_Minnesota 4 for 12; Kansas City 4 for 8.

Runners moved up_Kepler, Herrera. GIDP_Gallagher.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Polanco, Forsythe, Austin).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gibson, W, 8-13 6 2-3 11 5 5 0 6 94 3.78 Rogers, H, 16 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 20 2.80 Hildenberger 1 2 1 1 0 1 16 4.76 Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Junis 3 8 4 4 1 3 82 4.42 Flynn 2 4 1 1 0 0 36 4.06 Vasto, L, 0-1 2-3 3 2 1 0 1 20 8.31 McCarthy 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 15 3.18 Maurer 1 1 0 0 1 2 23 7.94 Peralta 1 2 2 2 1 1 22 4.13

Junis pitched to 2 batters in the 4th.

Inherited runners-scored_Rogers 1-0, McCarthy 2-1. WP_Peralta.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Ben May.

T_3:24. A_20,286 (37,903).

