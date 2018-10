U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship Results

By The Associated Press

Tuesday At Charlotte CC Yardage: 7,382; Par: 71 Round of 32

Stephen Behr, Florence, S.C., def. Samuel Echikson, Belgium, 3 and 2

Rusty Mosley, Vidalia, Ga., def. Kyle Davies, Iowa City, 5 and 3

Stewart Hagestad, Newport Beach, Calif., def. Jeff Wilson, Fairfield, Calif., 3 and 2

Matt Sughrue, Arlington, Va., def. Daniel Wittlinger, Truckee, Calif., 4 and 3

Sam O’Dell, Hurricane, W.Va., def. Jordan Sease, Lexington, S.C., 2 and 1

Benjamin Hayes, Jacksonville, Fla., def. Stephen Woodard, Charlotte, N.C., 1 up

Brett Boner, Charlotte, N.C., def. Claudio Consul, Germany, 22 holes

Kory Bowman, Springfield, Mo., def. Scott Abbott, Dallas, 19 holes

Andres Schonbaum, Argentina, def. David Bolen, Lubbock, Texas, 2 up

Grant Schroeder, Montgomery, Texas, def. Clark Brown, Navarre, Fla., 2 up

Frank Alafoginis, Arlington, Va., def. Michael Martin, Scottsdale, Ariz., 19 holes

Kevin O’Connell, Cary, N.C., def. Broc Haymon, Pearland, Texas, 2 and 1

Matthew Mattare, Jersey City, N.J., def. Brett Tomfohrde, Chicago, 2 and 1

Ryan Eibner, Dallas, def. Miles McConnell, Tampa, Fla., 3 and 2

Kyler Sauer, Valencia, Calif., def. Scott Anderson, Columbus, Ohio, 1 up

Derek Busby, Ruston, La., def. Danny Simmerman, San Antonio, 5 and 3

