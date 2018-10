U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship Results

By The Associated Press

Wednesday At Charlotte CC Yardage: 7,382; Par: 71 Quarterfinals

Stewart Hagestad, Newport Beach, Calif., def. Rusty Mosley, Vidalia, Ga., 3 and 2

Brett Boner, Charlotte, N.C., def. Sam O’Dell, Hurricane, W.Va., 2 up

Kevin O’Connell, Cary, N.C., def. Andres Schonbaum, Argentina, 19 holes

Kyler Sauer, Valencia, Calif., def. Ryan Eibner, Dallas, 3 and 2

Advertisement

Semifinals

Brett Boner, Charlotte, N.C., def. Stewart Hagestad, Newport Beach, Calif., 1 up

Kevin O’Connell, Cary, N.C., def. Kyler Sauer, Valencia, Calif., 19 holes

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.