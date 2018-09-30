UMass suspends coach for “rape” comment in officiating rant

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts has suspended football coach Mark Whipple for one game after he said one of his players had been “raped” while complaining about the officiating Saturday in a loss to Ohio.

Athletic director Ryan Bamford announced Sunday the suspension of Whipple without pay for the Minutemen’s home game against South Florida on Saturday, and all team activities leading up to it. Defensive Coordinator Ed Pinkham will serve as acting head coach.

Bamford and Whipple issued statements apologizing for the coach’s comment. UMass lost 58-42 at Ohio in Athens.

“We had a chance there with 16 down and they rape us, and he picks up the flag,” the 61-year-old Whipple told reporters, referring to an official who did not call a pass interference penalty against Ohio.

