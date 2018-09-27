Listen Live Sports

UNI opens Missouri Valley Football Conference play with win

September 27, 2018 10:26 pm
 
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Trevor Allen ran for 180 yards and two touchdowns and Northern Iowa beat Indiana State 33-0 on Thursday night in a Missouri Valley Football Conference opener.

Northern Iowa (2-2), which beat Hampton 44-0 last week, has back-to-back shutouts for the first time since 2012.

Marcus Weymiller added 90 yards on the ground and Eli Dunne threw for 218 yards for Northern Iowa.

Austin Errthum had field goals of 20, 31 and 46 yards in the first half to give UNI a 9-0 lead. Allen made it 16-0, from 18 yards out, on UNI’s first possession of the second half, and he added a 16-yarder later in the quarter. Linebacker Duncan Ferch’s second career pick-6 capped the scoring late in the fourth.

Ryan Boyle threw for 136 yards and an interception for Indiana State (2-2), which hasn’t won a conference game since Oct. 22, 2016. ISU was 1 of 16 combined on third and fourth down conversions.

