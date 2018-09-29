Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Union and Crew play to scoreless draw

September 29, 2018 9:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Andre Blake had two saves for his 10th shutout of the season to help the Philadelphia Union tie the Columbus Crew 0-0 on Saturday night.

Blake preserved the shutout with a leaping save of Harrison Afful’s attempt in the 90th minute.

Zack Steffen had his 10th shutout of the season for Columbus (13-9-9) without making a save.

Video review overturned a first-half goal for Philadelphia (14-12-5) in the 38th minute. Columbus’ Jonathan Mensah knocked in an own goal, but referee Drew Fischer determined that the Union’s Cory Burke fouled Lalas Abubakar while battling for the long ball in the buildup.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors carve concrete slab as part of SF Fleet Week

Today in History

1998: House begins Clinton impeachment inquiry