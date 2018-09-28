United-76ers, Box

MELBOURNE (91)

Kennedy 2-10 3-4 7, Barlow 4-10 2-2 13, Pledger 9-14 3-3 21, Ware Jr. 6-22 5-5 20, Goulding 6-13 1-1 14, Hooley 1-2 0-0 2, Smith-Milner 1-1 0-0 2, McDaniel 0-0 0-0 0, McCarron 2-4 0-0 5, Jefferson 0-3 2-2 2, Trist 0-1 0-0 0, Short 0-0 0-0 0, Moller 2-7 0-0 5. Totals 33-86 16-17 91.

PHILADELPHIA (117)

Covington 0-3 1-2 1, Saric 5-8 2-2 12, Embiid 8-12 7-10 24, Simmons 4-11 0-0 8, Fultz 7-12 2-2 16, Bolden 2-4 1-4 6, Muscala 3-6 1-2 8, Chandler 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 1-1 1-1 3, Shamet 1-5 0-0 2, Bayless 3-5 0-0 6, McConnell 3-6 0-0 6, Korkmaz 3-6 0-0 7, Redick 6-13 3-4 18. Totals 46-92 18-27 117.

Melbourne 25 24 22 20— 91 Philadelphia 43 26 25 23—117

3-Point Goals_Melbourne 9-34 (Barlow 3-7, Ware Jr. 3-12, McCarron 1-3, Moller 1-4, Goulding 1-6, Jefferson 0-1, Trist 0-1), Philadelphia 7-30 (Redick 3-8, Bolden 1-3, Embiid 1-3, Muscala 1-3, Korkmaz 1-4, Bayless 0-1, Covington 0-2, Saric 0-3, Shamet 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Melbourne 39 (Pledger 14), Philadelphia 49 (Embiid 10). Assists_Melbourne 15 (Ware Jr. 5), Philadelphia 28 (Simmons 16). Total Fouls_Melbourne 29, Philadelphia 19. Technicals_Kennedy.

